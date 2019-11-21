OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters says he holds no animosity toward the Los Angeles Rams heading into Monday night's reunion with his former team.

"I don't got a chip on my shoulder," Peters said Thursday. "How did it end? I got traded, and I'm liking the situation I'm in right now. I just keep moving forward. I don't need other stuff like that. I understand the business of football."

On Oct. 15, the Rams traded Peters to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

In four games with Baltimore, Peters has intercepted two passes, returning both for touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history to record a pick-six with two teams in a single season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Asked if this game means anything more to him, Peters coyly responded, "What game? Yeah, the football game means a lot to me. That's why I play it."

Given that Rams safety and former Raven Eric Weddle has said he won't give out any Ravens intel, Peters was asked whether he shares the same loyalty with his former team.

"I just focus on us," Peters said. "We have a game to play on Monday night. We're just going to go out and do our business."

The Rams moved on from Peters just hours before acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 22 regular-season games in Los Angeles, Peters intercepted five passes, bringing back two for touchdowns.

"I love Marcus Peters," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I can't say enough good things about my experience with him. We had a great relationship. He's a great football player, extremely smart. He has great ball skills, great instincts, and I really enjoyed our time together. I'm really happy to see how well he's done on a great team."

Peters immediately ingratiated himself with the Ravens, treating the defensive backs to a dinner in his first two weeks with the team. His addition has had a huge impact on Baltimore's defense.

In the first six weeks of the season without Peters, the Ravens ranked No. 23 in defensive efficiency. In four games with Peters, Baltimore is No. 1.

"I think he's a joy to be around," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He can be very direct, and you can have an honest conversation about whatever it is coaching-wise and he's willing to listen."

Peters was businesslike in answering questions about returning to Los Angeles, but he did crack a smile when asked about how he plays the game.

"Football is 90% mental, 10% physical," Peters said. "I learned that from the 'Little Giants,' man."