THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks, who suffered two concussions in a 25-day span, cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and is expected to return to the field Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

"To be able to come back out here with the guys and prep for another game, I don't take that for granted," said Cooks, who spent the past two games on the inactive list.

Receiver Robert Woods also returned to practice Thursday after missing Sunday's game because of a personal issue. Woods said he was planning to play against the Ravens, but added that he will take things "day by day." Woods, 27, did not elaborate on his situation but said it was a family issue that he intends to keep private.

"He's in a good place and we are just taking it a day at a time," Rams coach Sean McVay said about Woods.

Cooks, who has suffered five known concussions in his six-year NFL career, was asked if his latest episodes caused him to consider retirement, given the serious nature of head injuries.

"Absolutely not," said Cooks, who signed a five-year, $81-million extension before last season. "When it happened, that never went through my mind. Even now, it's not going through my mind."

The Rams and Cooks have demonstrated caution in his return after he suffered a concussion in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, then again in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cooks, 26, traveled to Pittsburgh twice to meet with Dr. Michael Collins, the director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

There, Cooks said he was able to gather enough information to feel comfortable about playing again.

"One of the biggest things that I learned, concussions is a case-by-case thing," said Cooks, who didn't show any symptoms the day after he suffered each concussion. "Mine was very unique, and just thankful once again to be able to go and get answers."

Cooks returned to practice earlier this month as a limited participant after specialists instructed him to maintain his daily routine and physical activity.

When asked if he, or the public, should be concerned about the potential of him suffering another concussion, Cooks responded, "It's one of those things that I'm taking game by game. But, no, I don't think you should be concerned, because I'm not."

In eight games this season, Cooks has caught 27 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown.