Week 12 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

Week 12 in the NFL features several strong matchups on the field, including Dallas-New England, Seattle-Philadelphia and Green Bay-San Francisco. Off the field? A few players brought their A-games, too.
We compiled the best entrances, outfits and cleats off the week, starting Thursday night with the Texans linebackers going with a Mortal Kombat theme for their walk into the stadium before the win over the Colts.
Here are all the memorable looks from Week 12, including pregame cleats from Odell Beckham Jr. and Golden Tate:
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan with his children
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy
The Houston Texans linebackers
