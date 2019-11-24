        <
          Week 12 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

          Hasselbeck: Cowboys didn't handle weather well at all (1:44)

          Tim Hasselbeck lists the various reasons contributing to the Cowboys' 13-9 loss to the Patriots and how weather and mindset may have played a factor. (1:44)

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Week 12 in the NFL features several strong matchups on the field, including Dallas-New England, Seattle-Philadelphia and Green Bay-San Francisco. Off the field? A few players brought their A-games, too.

          We compiled the best entrances, outfits and cleats off the week, starting Thursday night with the Texans linebackers going with a Mortal Kombat theme for their walk into the stadium before the win over the Colts.

          Here are all the memorable looks from Week 12, including pregame cleats from Odell Beckham Jr. and Golden Tate:

          Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

          San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

          Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb

          New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

          Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan with his children

          Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

          South Beach 🛩 Cleveland @obj

          New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate

          Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks

          Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy

          The Houston Texans linebackers

