Aaron Rodgers launches long TD pass in snow to burn Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers' second touchdown pass of the game -- and his second in as many drives to start the game -- was as easy as they come.

Giants safety Antoine Bethea was playing well off the line of scrimmage opposite Allen Lazard, who ran a deep post and kept going. Rodgers' play-action fake probably wasn't even necessary. He hit Lazard in stride for a 37-yard touchdown.

That followed an 8-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams on the Packers' opening drive. It was the second time this season -- and the first time since Week 2 -- that Rodgers has thrown a touchdown pass on each of the first two drives of a game.