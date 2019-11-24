Before the game is over, Dwayne Haskins takes a celebratory selfie with a fan and Case Keenum ends up taking the final snap. (0:17)

LANDOVER, Md. -- As the Washington Redskins offense ran back onto the field, ready to take the victory formation, quarterback Dwayne Haskins was taking a selfie with a fan. That left the Redskins needing to trot veteran Case Keenum onto the field to take the final snap.

It was an unusual ending to Haskins' first NFL victory as a starter.

"I was so hyped, I broke a water bottle," Haskins said. "I look up and we're in victory [formation]. I thought the game was over with already, but I'll get it next time."

Interim coach Bill Callahan said the coaches were looking for him. He didn't come across as upset, but he didn't shrug it off.

"No, I don't laugh at it," Callahan said. "I'm happy we won. We'll address that. I'm just pleased we won the game. I just have to find out."

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann wasn't happy about it, based on his postgame tweet. After the draft, Theismann gave Haskins his blessing to wear the No. 7 again; it had been out of commission since Theismann retired in 1985. But Theismann wasn't a fan of what happened Sunday, calling the selfie "unprofessional and wrong."

The fan who took the selfie with Haskins disagreed.

It's easy to see why Haskins was celebrating. He helped lead a 19-16 comeback win over the Detroit Lions. After going 7-for-20 for 88 yards to start the game, he went 6 of 9 for 68 yards on his final two possessions. Both drives ended in field goals. The second one resulted in the game-winner, a 39-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins with 16 seconds remaining.

After that, Haskins was seen in a tight embrace with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and then tackle Morgan Moses on the sideline.

But Haskins was needed for one more snap after corner Fabian Moreau intercepted his second pass of the day.

Teammates certainly understood why Haskins would want to celebrate after enduring a six-sack game in a 17-point loss to the New York Jets a week ago. Teammates also liked how he responded to a tough day. Before the final two drives, he had struggled with overthrows to open receivers. Haskins said he injured his right wrist, which at times impacted his ability to grip the ball as he wanted.

"It's big. Obviously he comes from a big program; he's not used to losing. It's a sour taste in his mouth," right tackle Morgan Moses said. "We all know he has big-play potential. This is about composure."