CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe will undergo season-ending surgery for torn quadriceps on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson

Poe suffered the injury during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 11th pick of the 2011 draft by Kansas City, Poe had four sacks this season, two shy of his career high for the Chiefs in 2014. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington last week called Poe the most underrated member of the Panthers defense.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection anchored the middle of Carolina's 3-4 defense that ranks second in the NFL in sacks with 41, three behind San Francisco. Kyle Love likely would move into Poe's role.

Poe, 6-foot-3 and 346 pounds, is known for being the largest player to rush for a touchdown. He scored in a Week 11 game for the Chiefs against the Chargers during the 2015 season.

Poe has one year left on his deal with the Panthers. He is scheduled to count $13.3 million against the salary cap in 2020.