PHILADELPHIA -- Wide receiver Jordan Matthews' third stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was short-lived, as he was released Monday, the team announced.

The Eagles signed Matthews earlier this month after placing DeSean Jackson on injured reserve. He appeared in two games and was targeted 12 times by his good friend Carson Wentz, resulting in four catches for 33 yards.

The Eagles are looking to find additional snaps for rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, who was called up from the practice squad late last week and had six catches for 40 yards against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Unlike Matthews, they are both contributors on special teams, which is a factor with the expected returns of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor from injury.

A corresponding roster move has not been announced, though the team is hopeful cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, currently on injured reserve with a foot injury, practices this week.

Matthews, a former second-round pick of the Eagles, spent his first three seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2017, only to return last season. He was signed by the San Francisco 49ers in March, but appeared in just one game before being released in late October, setting up another reunion with the Eagles.