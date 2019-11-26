Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods is active for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Woods did not play last week because of personal reasons.

He did not inform the team that he would be out last week until about three hours before kickoff, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woods missed more practice time this past week before returning to work Thursday and proclaiming that he planned to play Monday night.

Woods' personal issue could require his attention at any moment, and the Rams have said they support him now and moving forward, providing no further details.

Fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks is also active after missing two games following his second concussion of the season.

Rams coach Sean McVay will have his full complement of offensive skill players, although right tackle Rob Havenstein remains out with a knee injury.

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce was inactive at the Coliseum for the second straight game with an ankle injury.

Ravens rookie cornerback Iman Marshall is active for the first time. The former USC star will make his NFL debut at his college stadium.