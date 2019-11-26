Kellen Winslow Sr. is seeking workers' compensation in California, claiming that head trauma experienced during his NFL career has led to brain and nervous system injuries, according to records obtained this week by USA Today.

The 62-year-old Hall of Fame tight end filed the claim in January 2018 against the California Insurance Guarantee Association, which describes itself as covering claim responsibilities of "insolvent member insurers." Winslow played his entire nine-year career for the then-San Diego Chargers, retiring after the 1987 season.

CIGA is fighting the case on the grounds that Winslow's injuries occurred too long ago. According to USA Today, Winslow has made a settlement demand and is looking for compensation only for "brain injury."

Winslow's ongoing insurance case over brain injury has run concurrent with his son's legal battle.

In early November, Kellen Winslow II, also a former NFL tight end, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual battery and faces 12 to 18 years in prison. His defense attorney said he suffers from traumatic brain injury, the result of a 10-year NFL career and a motorcycle accident.