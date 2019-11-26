        <
          Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis first-year nominees among HOF semifinalists

          1:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

          Also on the list, which will be cut to 15 on Jan. 2, are previous finalists John Lynch, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca.

          Five former players will be elected to the class of 2020 on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.

          The semifinalists, in alphabetical order:

          • Steve Atwater, safety

          • Carl Banks, linebacker

          • Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety

          • Tony Boselli, tackle

          • Isaac Bruce, wide receiver

          • LeRoy Butler, safety

          • Alan Faneca, guard

          • Torry Holt, wide receiver

          • Steve Hutchinson, guard

          • Edgerrin James, running back

          • John Lynch, safety

          • Clay Matthews, linebacker

          • Sam Mills, linebacker

          • Troy Polamalu, safety

          • Simeon Rice, defensive end

          • Richard Seymour, defensive end/defensive tackle

          • Steve Tasker, wide receiver/special-teamer

          • Fred Taylor, running back

          • Zach Thomas, linebacker

          • Hines Ward, wide receiver

          • Ricky Watters, running back

          • Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

          • Patrick Willis, linebacker

          • Darren Woodson, safety

          • Bryant Young, defensive tackle

