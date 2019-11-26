OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura will need season-ending knee surgery, according to a league source. The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

This is the first major injury for the NFL's highest scoring offense.

Skura was carted off the field in the first quarter of Monday night's 45-6 rout of the Los Angeles Rams. The injury was originally diagnosed as a sprain, but tests revealed it was more serious. Dr. Tee Moorman will perform Skura's surgery.

Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, who filled in Monday night, is expected to replace Skura. Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers would mark the first start at center for Mekari since high school.

Ravens center Matt Skura was carted off after injuring his knee in Monday's game against the Rams. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Skura is an unheralded member of an offense that averages 35.1 points per game and produces an NFL-best 210.5 yards rushing. He had started 27 straight games at center and totaled the second-most snaps in the NFL (1,812) over the past two seasons.

This season, Skura ranked 14th among centers in ESPN's pass block win rate. He was also second in the AFC in Pro Bowl voting.

ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor contributed to this article.