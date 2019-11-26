The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed outside linebacker Cameron Wake on injured reserve on Tuesday. Wake suffered an undisclosed injury late in last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return.

The 37-year-old veteran finished his first season in Tennessee with 2.5 sacks and led the Titans with 11 quarterback hits. Wake signed a three-year, $23 million contract with the Titans in the offseason.

The Titans promoted rookie Derick Roberson from the practice squad to take Wake's spot on the 53-man roster. Roberson, an outside linebacker, was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State.