PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro said he hasn't received an explanation from the NFL for a fine he incurred in the loss to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago.

He believes, though, that he was fined for being a "peacemaker" in the brawl between the players.

Although he wasn't included in the initial list of fines from the end-of-game melee, DeCastro revealed he was fined more than $14,000.

DeCastro was involved in the fight, separating quarterback Mason Rudolph and defensive end Myles Garrett and lying on Garrett to deescalate the situation.

"I can't wait to hear the explanation for trying to break up a fight," he said Wednesday. "But I guess it's some dumb rule in the NFL where you can't be a peacemaker."

Offensive lineman Ramon Foster was also fined, levied a $3,507 penalty for entering the fighting area.

"They sent me the letter and it basically says 'You cannot contest it,'" Foster said. "Which is pretty insane to me. I was on the field around [the fight]. I didn't even do anything. Really didn't do anything.

"The letter basically says you can't walk toward a fight. Being a peacemaker is no excuse. Across the board it basically covered it. I'll probably still appeal it, but that $3,507 is gone. It's going to be a short Christmas."

DeCastro's total was the fourth-highest individual fine stemming from the altercation. Rudolph received a $50,000 fine, while Garrett was fined $45,623 and center Maurkice Pouncey was fined $35,096. Garrett also received an indefinite suspension, while Pouncey was initially suspended three games. It was reduced to two games on appeal. Each team was also fined $250,000, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game.

"It's funny to me, honestly," Foster said. "It's funny. I hate that a lot of guys lost money behind it. It's comical to me. It's a game. It shouldn't be much more than that. However people view what they need to do while playing us, do it. I know my guys really don't care."