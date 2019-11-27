Ryan Clark, Chris Mortensen and Tim Hasselbeck make their picks for the NFL teams that have underperformed the most this season. (1:36)

Clark: The Eagles have underperformed the most this season (1:36)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is a primary focus of fan frustration for the first time in his career, following a four-turnover performance in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The heat is turned up to high in Philadelphia, and Wentz gets it.

"They have a right to be frustrated," Wentz said. "They pay money to sit in those seats. They pay money to cheer us on, and they're so passionate about it. And I'm the same way. So when they're frustrated, I'm frustrated, too."

There were plenty of issues outside of quarterback play in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle. Wentz was without his top two linemen, Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks; receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor; and running back Jordan Howard.

With the offensive line struggling and his receiving corps not always in proper position, Wentz was in a precarious spot. But he misfired on several standard throws and fumbled three times -- losing two of them -- in what was arguably the worst outing of his professional career.

The offense has scored a total of 19 points in consecutive losses to the Seahawks and Patriots.

Wentz remains unshaken, he said, as the Eagles (5-6) set their sights on the Miami Dolphins.

"I have so much confidence in my ability to turn this around and do my best and get these things fixed," Wentz said, "that I don't get too high or too low going through these things."