Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones will allow Jason Garrett to finish the season as the team's head coach -- no matter what, a high-ranking source familiar with their thinking told ESPN on Thursday.

That is the plan even though Jones has been publicly critical of Garrett and the coaching staff since the team's 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday. That is unusual for Jones, who has been Garrett's most ardent supporter throughout his career. Garrett is in the final year of his contract.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown on offense, created no turnovers on defense and allowed a blocked punt that set up the game's only touchdown.

"I don't think there's a game that a coaching staff has ... that it couldn't do better in," Jones said after Sunday's game. "I just don't like it that we've got so many as I'm standing here tonight."

Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he hoped his criticism would inspire the team.

"The dream is that something that I might have said might have caused us to do something that made a difference," Jones said before Thursday's game against the Bills. "That's not the way it works, I'll tell you that right now. But Jason has tremendous respect of the players on this football team. I'll assure you that you won't find somebody that knows how to do all of the things a head coach has to do better than Jason Garrett ... I've said this: To have the perfect picture, we just need to get him a Super Bowl, then we'll settle up."

Regardless of what happens for the Cowboys heading into Thursday's game or Sunday when the Eagles play the Dolphins, Dallas is assured of being no worse than tied for the NFC East lead heading into Week 14.

The Cowboys are 6-5 but have yet to defeat any opponent with a winning record. Garrett's team is 0-4 in games decided by four or fewer points.