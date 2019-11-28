John Brown's TD pass to Devin Singletary highlights Bills' big first half

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Buffalo Bills captured all of the game's momentum late in the first half of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

After forcing turnovers on back-to-back Cowboys possessions, Buffalo converted on fourth-and-1 when quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap, recovered it and dove over the pile for a first down. On the next play, Allen took the snap and handed it off to wide receiver Andre Roberts, who tossed it to John Brown on the double-reverse. Brown lofted the ball to a wide open Devin Singletary 28 yards down field for the touchdown, giving Buffalo a 13-7 lead.

According to Elias, Brown is the first non-quarterback to throw a pass TD on Thanksgiving Day since Dan Reeves with the Cowboys on Nov. 23, 1967 -- it was a 74-yard TD pass to Lance Rentzel.

Earlier in the second quarter, receiver Cole Beasley checked off one of the "revenge game" boxes, scoring a touchdown against his former team on national television.

The former Cowboys player (seven seasons) took a pass from Bills quarterback Allen 25 yards to the end zone midway through the second quarter, which tied the game at 7-7 after a Stephen Hauschka extra point. Lined up in the slot, Beasley found space between Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and safety Xavier Woods, bringing his total to a game-high 54 yards on four catches. He converted a third down earlier in the game with a 29-yard reception.

It marked Beasley's fifth touchdown catch of the season, tying the career-high he set in 2015 and 2016. All five of his scores this season have come since Week 7, putting him behind only Lions receiver Marvin Jones for most in the NFL in that span.