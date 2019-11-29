ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan won't play against Carolina on Sunday, snapping his consecutive-game streak at 139.

Kerrigan, who suffered a concussion last week against Detroit, had the NFL's third longest active consecutive-game streak. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has the current longest active streak with 219 games, followed by Baltimore corner Brandon Carr at 187 games. Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh now is third at 126 games.

Kerrigan, a first-round pick in 2011, had started every game of his career. He has made four Pro Bowls, including the last three. He has only 4.5 sacks this season, but recorded 2.5 in the last two games combined.

The Redskins will start third-year linebacker Ryan Anderson in place of Kerrigan. Rookie Montez Sweat has started every game opposite Kerrigan.

Ryan Kerrigan has played every game since being drafted in the first round in 2011. AP Photo/Andrew Hamik

Kerrigan's durability was tested only once before this week. He broke a bone in his hand in 2015, but the Redskins had a bye the following week and he returned in the ensuing game.

"I can't even begin to express how much he's meant to this organization," Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said, "what he's contributed, what he's meant to his teammates and the type of pro he is day in and day out. He's a consummate pro. You just watch him around the facility, in the meeting room, on the field. There's no better example of what a pro should be in the NFL than Ryan Kerrigan."

Callahan marveled at what Kerrigan has done to stay healthy during his career.

"I've never seen a pro that takes care of himself the way he does," Callahan said. "So diligent in terms of how he prepares, takes care of his body and trains. I mean he is relentless in his training, his regimen and his preparation. I've got the utmost respect for everything that Ryan does for us as a Redskin."

In training camp, Kerrigan laid out his daily regimen, which he said he believed kept him healthy, including drinking 300 ounces of water a day to keep his muscles pliable. He's also strict with his diet, stretching and cold tubs -- among other things -- that he said have helped.

"It's amazing," he said in August. "I can sit here and say it's because I take such good care of myself. [But] there's luck, a divine intervention factor as well. I'd be ignorant to think there wasn't. I've been really fortunate. But I do work to take care of myself."