FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Flu-like symptoms ripped through the New England Patriots locker room this week, with the team listing 10 players on its injury report with an illness and coach Bill Belichick acknowledging that it's a good thing the team doesn't play until Sunday night.

"It would have been hard if we had to play (Thursday)," Belichick said. "It's kind of hit everybody a little bit, so we'll see."

Several key starters missed practices this week, and others were limited in practices leading into Sunday's road game against the Houston Texans.

Starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy was held out of Friday's practice due to illness and is one of the 10 players listed as questionable, along with fellow starting linebackers Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins, starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore, starting safety Patrick Chung and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. No. 3 tight end Ryan Izzo has already been ruled out for the game.

Overall, the Patriots listed a season-high 17 players as questionable, including wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle).