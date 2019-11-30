Deacon Jones, Dick Butkus and Lawrence Taylor are among six unanimous choices at the defensive lineman and linebacker slots for the NFL's All-Time Team.

Linebackers Butkus and Taylor and linemen Jones, Gino Marchetti, Bob Lilly and Alan Page have been chosen by all 26 panelists in voting revealed Friday to celebrate the NFL's centennial season.

Also selected up front are Reggie White, Bruce Smith, Doug Atkins, Lee Roy Selmon, Bill Hewitt, Joe Greene, Merlin Olsen, Randy White, Buck Buchanan and John Randle. All are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other linebackers are Jack Ham, Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks, Bobby Bell, Derrick Brooks, Jack Lambert, Joe Schmidt, Ray Lewis, Willie Lanier and Junior Seau -- again, all Hall of Famers.