Jeremy Fowler provides an update on Terrelle Pryor, who is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest and shoulder. (0:46)

Free-agent receiver Terrelle Pryor is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed Friday night, according to his agent.

Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at his Pittsburgh apartment and was in critical condition following surgery, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he's expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

An unidentified woman is in police custody, according to WTAE-TV.

Police said they are investigating after officers were called for a male stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. ET.

Pryor, 30, entered the league in 2011 and has played with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

He hasn't played this season after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.