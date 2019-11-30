Jeremy Fowler provides an update on Terrelle Pryor, who was critically injured but is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest and shoulder. (0:46)

PITTSBURGH -- A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.

Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with "mutual combatants'' in an apartment on the city's North Side, police said.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder and underwent surgery. The stabbing occurred at Pryor's apartment, the source said.

Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

After Pryor's illustrious Ohio State career ended in 2011, he spent time with nine NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns.

He most recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

At Ohio State, Pryor started as a freshman and was the Rose Bowl MVP during his sophomore season in 2009. He was tied for the most touchdown passes in school history at 57 and second-most wins with 31 total victories at the end of his three-year career, according to the university's athletics department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.