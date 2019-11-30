Jeremy Fowler provides an update on Terrelle Pryor, who is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest and shoulder. (0:46)

Free-agent receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition following surgery after he was stabbed Friday night at his apartment, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder, according to the source.

The incident took place at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE-TV.

A unidentified woman is in police custody, according to the station.

Pryor, 30, entered the league in 2011 and has played with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

He hasn't played this season after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September.