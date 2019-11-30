        <
        >

          Browns LT Greg Robinson, S Damarious Randall ruled out vs. Steelers

          1:41 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson and safety Damarious Randall will both miss Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

          Randall did not make the trip on coach Freddie Kitchens' decision after skipping a practice earlier in the week, according to a source. The Browns are already without their other top two safeties, Eric Murray (knee) and Morgan Burnett (Achilles), who was recently placed on injured reserve. That leaves Juston Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine as the likely safety starters Sunday.

          Robinson is out with a concussion. He showed up to the Browns practice facility Wednesday showing concussion symptoms.

          Justin McCray will likely get the start in Robinson's place. McCray started for Robinson Oct. 27 after Robinson was benched for a game. The Browns also have reserve tackle Kendall Lamm as an option.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices