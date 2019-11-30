Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson and safety Damarious Randall will both miss Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Randall did not make the trip on coach Freddie Kitchens' decision after skipping a practice earlier in the week, according to a source. The Browns are already without their other top two safeties, Eric Murray (knee) and Morgan Burnett (Achilles), who was recently placed on injured reserve. That leaves Juston Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine as the likely safety starters Sunday.

Robinson is out with a concussion. He showed up to the Browns practice facility Wednesday showing concussion symptoms.

Justin McCray will likely get the start in Robinson's place. McCray started for Robinson Oct. 27 after Robinson was benched for a game. The Browns also have reserve tackle Kendall Lamm as an option.