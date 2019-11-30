The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve and signed quarterback Kyle Sloter off Arizona's practice squad -- another signal-caller move for a team that has been rotating quarterbacks behind Matthew Stafford since the end of last season.

Sloter and just-signed practice squad quarterback Joe Callahan are the 10th and 11th quarterbacks the Lions have had on the roster this season. Stafford, Driskel, David Blough, Josh Johnson and now Sloter have been on the active roster. David Fales, Tom Savage and Luis Perez were with the team in training camp and Connor Cook was with Detroit for spring workouts. Callahan and Chad Kanoff have been on the team's practice squad.

The 25-year-old Sloter came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Denver in 2017 and then spent the past two seasons with Minnesota, not attempting a pass. He was cut from the Vikings, the team the Lions play next Sunday, in August and was signed to Arizona's practice squad until Detroit signed him to its active roster Saturday.

Driskel injured his hamstring against Washington last Sunday and was described as "day-to-day" by Detroit coach Matt Patricia leading up to Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago. Driskel himself said he was making progress day-by-day, but it wasn't enough to play. Driskel was active against the Bears but backed up the third-string quarterback Blough, who became the starter with Stafford's back injury and Driskel's injury. Stafford remains active, but it's unclear when, or if, he might be cleared to return this season.

Driskel's season is over and because he's a free agent heading into 2020, perhaps so is his time in Detroit. Driskel lost all three of his starts for the Lions, completing 59% of his passes for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.