Week 13 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

Cam Heyward and Ramon Foster are seen sporting "Free Pouncey" shirts in support of Maurkice Pouncey as they arrive at Heinz Field. (0:18)

Week 13 of the NFL season got rolling with three matchups on Thanksgiving, and now we're on to Sunday, including a hotly anticipated matchup between the Browns and Steelers, an epic clash between the 49ers and Ravens, and a critical AFC South battle as the Titans take on the Colts.

Winter weather is battering many NFL cities, but many players were still able to show off their fashion sense on the way into the stadium. And of course, with the memory of the Week 11 Browns-Steelers fracas still on the minds of those players, we saw some captivating threads as they made their way to Heinz Field.

Browns-Steelers

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has an interesting custom shirt:

This may be the most interesting shirt today worn by Cam Sutton #steelers #browns pic.twitter.com/bSMBmRvIQh — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2019

Multiple Steelers walked into the building wearing "Free Pouncey" shirts in support of suspended center Maurkice Pouncey:

Browns wideout Jarvis Landry with a simple message on his hoodie:

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield is all business on the way in, and sporting a solid 'stache:

Will we see the Jaguars run a modified version of the Flying V today? Wideout DJ Chark throwing it back with a Mighty Ducks jersey:

Ravens backup QB -- and member of the Ravens' All-Heisman backfield formation -- Robert Griffin III wants everyone to hear his jams on the way in:

Meanwhile, the Niners might have some trouble finding running lanes now that Ravens DT Michael Pierce is back, and his fashion sense was surely missed by everyone:

Ravens DT Michael Pierce yells "I'm back, let's go to work." Pierce is expected to play today against 49ers and NFL's second-best run offense after missing last two weeks with ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/sqLPElHPmZ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2019

Titans running back Derrick Henry has arrived for his work day:

A week after catching a touchdown pass, Buccaneers D-lineman Vita Vea has to shoo away the paparazzi:

Packers pass-rusher Preston Smith looking both warm and fashionable on the way into MetLife Stadium:

Panthers rookie pass-rusher Brian Burns shows off his custom pregame cleats: