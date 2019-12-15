Giants' Eli Manning, Golden Tate hook up for 51-yard TD pass

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Golden Tate beat the nearest Miami Dolphins player to the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the season, a 51-yard pass from Eli Manning, tying their game at 7-7 on Sunday.
Eli on target 🎯, Tate does the rest#GiantsPride | #MIAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/ePD0mPq0ML— New York Giants (@Giants) December 15, 2019
It was the first time Manning had thrown 50-yard touchdown passes in consecutive games since Weeks 13-16 in 2015, according to ESPN Stats and Information. He also threw one to Darius Slayton last week on Monday night against the Eagles.
SAQUON DROPPED HIM 😳— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019
(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/TKO0BCn3nw
Also for New York, running back Saquon Barkley looked to be back in his pre-injury form with a quick cut that left a Dolphins defender grabbing air.