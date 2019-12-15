Giants' Eli Manning, Golden Tate hook up for 51-yard TD pass

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Golden Tate beat the nearest Miami Dolphins player to the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the season, a 51-yard pass from Eli Manning, tying their game at 7-7 on Sunday.

It was the first time Manning had thrown 50-yard touchdown passes in consecutive games since Weeks 13-16 in 2015, according to ESPN Stats and Information. He also threw one to Darius Slayton last week on Monday night against the Eagles.

Also for New York, running back Saquon Barkley looked to be back in his pre-injury form with a quick cut that left a Dolphins defender grabbing air.