Miami Dolphins' punter, kicker pull some trickery on fourth-and-goal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- A heavy dose of Miami Dolphins trickery led to what could be a candidate for play of the season. A shovel touchdown pass from punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins 14-13 lead late in the second quarter over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

On fourth-and-goal, the Dolphins' field goal team audibled from their traditional formation into a unique formation with center Daniel Kilgore snapping to Haack and the other nine players split wide on either side. When the ball was snapped, Haack scrambled to his left and Sanders slid behind the defense in the end zone. Haack pitched a shovel pass to Sanders, who slid to the ground and caught the touchdown.

The last time a specialist completed a pass to another specialist was in 2004, when Chris Mohr had a completion to Jay Feely for a loss of 2 yards (Falcons), per ESPN Stats & Information. This play went a lot better for the Dolphins. The play had a chance because coach Brian Flores successfully challenged an uncalled pass interference on a third down incompletion four plays earlier. The overturned call put the ball on the goal line, but the Dolphins couldn't punch it in initially. But a bit of trickery eventually got them in.

It's the second career pass for Haack and the first career touchdown for either specialist. Haack's first pass in 2017 was an interception.

The @Dolphins lined up with punter Matt Haack at QB & kicker Jason Sanders out wide on 4th down with the FG unit on the field-Haack & Sanders connected for a 1-yard TD.



Earlier in the first quarter, DeVante Parker pulled his best Randy Moss impression, high-pointing a 50-50 ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick and snatching it away from Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby for what ended up being a 43-yard touchdown.

On fourth-and-4, down 10-0 in the first quarter, the Dolphins decided to go for it and called on their most reliable play all season -- Fitzpatrick throwing it up to his big No. 1 receiver.

Parker's 43-yard TD had 0.9 yards of separation, his third tight window receiving touchdown of the season (less than 1 yard of separation). That ties Parker with Adam Thielen and Kenny Golladay for the most tight window receiving TDs this season.

Parker wasn't done with just one acrobatic catch. On the following drive in the second quarter, Parker beat Darby once again with a 42-yard reception simply out-jumping him and snagging the ball out of the air. The catch brought the Dolphins into the Eagles' red zone.

It was Parker's fifth touchdown of the season, a career high. He's on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career as well. In Year 5, it appears that Parker is finally realizing his breakout season.