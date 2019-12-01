Dolphins' DeVante Parker tiptoes the line, scores a 43-yard TD

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- DeVante Parker pulled his best Randy Moss impression Sunday, high-pointing a 50-50 ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick and snatching it away from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby for what ended up being a 43-yard touchdown.

On fourth-and-4, down 10-0 in the first quarter, the Dolphins decided to go for it and called on their most reliable play all season -- Fitzpatrick throwing it up to his big No. 1 receiver.

Parker's 43-yard TD had 0.9 yards of separation, his third tight window receiving touchdown of the season (less than 1 yard of separation). That ties Parker with Adam Thielen and Kenny Golladay for the most tight window receiving TDs this season.

Parker wasn't done with just one acrobatic catch. On the following drive in the second quarter, Parker beat Darby once again with a 42-yard reception simply out-jumping him and snagging the ball out of the air. The catch brought the Dolphins into the Eagles' red zone.

It was Parker's fifth touchdown of the season, a career high. He's on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career as well. In Year 5, it appears Parker is finally realizing his breakout season.