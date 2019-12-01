After Bucs' Shaq Barrett gets a strip-sack, Devin White returns it for a TD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Just moments after he notched his first-career interception off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie middle linebacker Devin White recovered a Foles' fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

On second-and-10 from the Jacksonville 25 on the Jags' second possession, the Bucs rushed six, with outside linebacker Shaq Barrett sacking Foles and knocking the ball loose. White scooped it up and returning it 14 yards to score, giving the Bucs a 15-0 lead, following a successful two-point conversion from Peyton Barber.

The Bucs' fifth-overall draft pick began the year with a bad bout of tonsillitis and suffered a sprained MCL, but he looks to be finding his groove, recording two sacks last week. Barrett, meanwhile, now has 13.5 sacks for the season.

That's the third fumble returned for a touchdown for the Bucs this year, matching a single-season team record from 1992, 2005 and 2017.