SEATTLE -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Thielen did not travel with the team and will remain in the Twin Cities when the Vikings face off against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Monday night.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has been dealing with an injury to the hamstring in his right leg since the middle of October. Thielen initially sustained the injury after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter at Detroit and immediately exited the game. He was sidelined against Washington in Week 8 and made a brief return in Week 9 in Kansas City, where he aggravated his injury early and was forced to miss the rest of the game. He has not seen the field since Week 9.

Thielen returned to practice this week, but sources told ESPN that the receiver had a "scare" with his hamstring during Tuesday's outdoor session that forced him to sit out on Wednesday. He participated in Friday's and Saturday's sessions in limited capacity.

"[I've] just been trying to give it as much rest as possible, taking advantage of the time off we had, and then now I have to show that I can do it and that I can do it over and over and over and it can hold up," Thielen said. "That's kind of where we're at. This has kind of been the plan the whole time since I hurt it last time. Everything's gone according to plan, and we're going to continue to see what happens."

The receiver noted late in the week that his availability for Week 13 would be contingent upon not feeling limited with his ability to move and make plays on the field.

"I have to be able to do all the things that I could do before I hurt it. If I can't do that, I can't play," he said.

Thielen was asked whether he could play if his hamstring was not fully healed.

"Probably not, no, just because I know that if you're not 100 percent, you're just going to come out five plays into the game anyway," Thielen said. "The biggest difference from a hamstring from a different injury is you can play through pain with other injuries. As I found out quickly with a hamstring, if you're feeling any pain, eventually it's just not going to work."

The Vikings are down to receivers Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell in Thielen's absence. The team released Josh Doctson earlier in the week after he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 12.

Diggs is coming off a five-catch, 121 yard receiving performance against Denver, all of which he accomplished in the second half of Minnesota's come-from-behind win, which included a 54-yard touchdown.

Minnesota could also be without several starters on the defensive side. Safeties Harrison Smith (hamstring) and Anthony Harris (groin) were listed as questionable on the final injury report, as was nose tackle Linval Joseph, who underwent surgery on the meniscus in his right knee three weeks ago.