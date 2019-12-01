BALTIMORE -- Tight end Mark Andrews not only helped the Baltimore Ravens set a franchise record but also delivered a response to San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa.

Andrews' 20-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was the Ravens' 48th of the season, their most ever in a season. Immediately afterward, Andrews ran to the back of the end zone and got teammates Mark Ingram II and Hayden Hurst to re-enact a plant-the-flag celebration.

The Ravens and Niners taking inspiration from each others' TD dances 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/Kb50F0dLFD — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

This was in response to Bosa's similar celebration against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Oct. 7. Bosa later said that was "payback."

This celebration dates back to Sept. 9, 2017, when Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after a win at Ohio State, where Bosa played.

Andrews, who also went to Oklahoma, is close friends with Mayfield and was in his wedding this year. This was Andrews' seventh touchdown catch this season, which ties the Ravens' season tight end record.