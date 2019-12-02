First-class treatment: Team plane perks help Seahawks become road warriors

RENTON, Wash. -- With an ear-to-ear smile on his face and a spring in his step, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney strolled through the visitors locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium like a man who couldn't wait to get where he was going.

The Seattle Seahawks had just hung on for a seven-point victory over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 6-2. Clowney's strip sack at the end of the first half was one of the highlight plays, and what awaited him on the other end of a bus ride to the airport was another reason for his upbeat mood.

"First claaasss," Clowney shouted to teammates on his way out.

Here's the deal for coach Pete Carroll's Seahawks: win on the road and veteran players get to supplant coaches and team executives in first class on the flight home. It's an incentive that dates to the middle of Carroll's tenure in Seattle. His players have been cashing in more than ever this season with a franchise-best 6-0 record away from CenturyLink Field, where they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Not that Carroll minds taking a back seat.

"I don't know what I like more: the good part of the players getting moved up or how much the coaches are pissed about having to move back," Carroll said. "That's a good tradition. I love sitting in the second class."

'Night and freakin' day'

First-class seats are an outstanding reward for veterans such as Jadeveon Clowney, left, and Duane Brown for a job well done. Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks

No one seems to know exactly when it started, but linebacker Bobby Wagner remembers how. It was either the 2015 or 2016 season when Michael Bennett, ever the squeaky wheel, raised a stink during a team meeting.

"I remember Mike B complaining about how the coaches were flying first class," Wagner recalled. "But he was like, 'We put all the work in.' Pete was like, 'All right, well, if you wanna fly first class, you win on the road, you can fly first class.' So then we won the game, we got first class, and then from that point forward, it was like, all right, we can't go backwards from this."

The deal came about as the Seahawks were getting ready to play on the East Coast, Wagner recalled. Thus they were dreading the five-plus-hour flight.

With 25 of the NFL's 32 teams located east of the Rockies and Seattle tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, long flights are common for the Seahawks. According to the team's media guide, the 33,216 miles they will have traveled by the end of the regular season are the third-most in the league behind the Oakland Raiders (40,188) and Los Angeles Rams (36,186), both of whom had a game in London. Including preseason, eight of the Seahawks' 10 return flights will have lasted at least three hours, five of them at least four hours and two of them five-plus hours.

No wonder "guys went crazy," in quarterback Russell Wilson's words, when Carroll first presented the deal.

"Sitting in first class definitely means a lot to us throughout the season when we're traveling and playing," Wilson said. "Our flights are long. Our flights aren't two hours. ... We usually get back at 12, 1 in the morning. Then we've got to get up and go back to work starting at 8 in the morning. We've got to get our bodies ready to roll again. I think that it's definitely one of the most popular [Seahawks traditions] for sure."

The Airbus A330 the team charters from Hawaiian Airlines has 18 first-class seats, so the 18 players with the most years in the league get first dibs after road wins.

"It's night and freakin' day," K.J. Wright said of the lay-flat seats in first class compared to those in the main cabin, which recline only a few inches.

Because the Hawaiian A330s are typically carrying vacationers across the Pacific Ocean, they're not equipped with Wi-Fi. That's a sore spot among players, but it means more interaction with each other as opposed to being glued to their phones.

The flights out of Sea-Tac Airport begin with a cash raffle in the main cabin. Any player who wants to participate will write his jersey number on a $20 bill and put it in a bag. The pots can reach several hundred dollars depending on the number of players. After takeoff, a flight attendant will reach into the bag and draw a bill. Tight end Luke Willson has the hot hand, with three wins since he was re-signed in Week 4.

After road wins, Al Woods sits next to fellow defensive tackle Jarran Reed in one of the middle rows of the 2-2-2 configuration in first class. Wagner and Wright are to their left.

"So a lot of times me and K.J. are talking about the game, what we did, what we should have did, that was a good play, that's bad play, 'OK, I need to work on that this week so I don't have a tell' or whatever the case may be," Woods said. "And then we just talk about life, talk about kids and the next step on the other side of football what we're going to be doing. After that, we sleep. We may sleep for two, three hours and by that time we're getting ready to land."

It's more lively in the back of the plane, where veterans such as fullback Nick Bellore, cornerback Neiko Thorpe and receiver Jaron Brown choose to sit among the younger players even though they're tenured enough for a first-class seat.

"You try to sleep usually, but it's always hard after a game," Bellore said. "Usually there's enough guys yelling and carrying on nonsense that it's hard to sleep. Guys play all sorts of games. We play cards. Some were playing like a movie quote game and they did that for like six hours when we were coming back from Pittsburgh. I don't know how they did that."

The comfy seats in first class are perfect for players such as Bobby Wagner to view postgame film. Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks

Long-snapper Tyler Ott's most memorable experience didn't happen in first class. He was sitting up front after a road win last season when former kicker Sebastian Janikowski told him they were going to sit in the cockpit for takeoff. Janikowski knew the flight crew from his years with the Raiders, who also chartered Hawaiian planes. So Ott and SeaBass strapped into their jump seats, then watched the captain and his co-pilot go to work.

"It was cool," Ott said. "It was at night, so we didn't get to see a whole bunch, but it's crazy all the stuff that's going on up there. We just sat there and tried to be as quiet as possible."

'What am I doing sitting back here?!'

Which assistant coaches gripe the most about getting displaced in first class?

"I'm not going to throw them under the bus like that," Carroll said. "Use your imagination."

Except Carroll had already outed his defensive coordinator as one of them, evoking a visual of Ken Norton Jr.'s screaming voice cutting through the din of both cabins the same way it cuts through the music that blares during training camp practices.

"Kenny Norton's unbearable," Carroll said on his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show. "He just won't let them hear the end of it. 'What am I doing sitting back here?!' He's yelling at 'em the whole time."

The plane policy wasn't in place during Norton's first stint with the Seahawks, which ended in 2015 when the Raiders hired him as their defensive coordinator.

"I told Coach if I had not left, that rule would not be in place," Norton said. "But I understand and the players really look forward to that. If winning gives them the seats, I'll take it, I'll take it every time. They like it, they played, they need to be comfortable. I'm all for it. Sometimes it's a little bit uncomfortable, but I'll manage."

The Seahawks had never started 5-0 on the road until they reached that mark by beating the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Week 10. With their victory over the Eagles last week, they've already tied the franchise record for most road wins in a season, with games remaining at the Rams and Carolina Panthers.

"I'm OK with it," Norton said of giving up his seat. "I'm OK with winning."