Taylor Rapp's first interception is pick-six of Kyler Murray

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp stared down Kyler Murray, then jumped a throw to Larry Fitzgerald to intercept Murray's pass and return it 31 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Took it to the TRapp house!



Congrats, @trapp07! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1pFlVtwrUT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 1, 2019

The interception is the first of Rapp's career. He intercepted a pass earlier in the game, however a review reversed the call after determining that Nickell Robey-Coleman caused pass interference.