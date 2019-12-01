        <
          Taylor Rapp's first interception is pick-six of Kyler Murray

          6:18 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp stared down Kyler Murray, then jumped a throw to Larry Fitzgerald to intercept Murray's pass and return it 31 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

          The interception is the first of Rapp's career. He intercepted a pass earlier in the game, however a review reversed the call after determining that Nickell Robey-Coleman caused pass interference.

