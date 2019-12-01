Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that the team "self-destructed" in a couple of areas against the Dolphins and didn't stay disciplined. (0:36)

A day after his Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Miami Dolphins after having a chance to tie the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East standings, coach Doug Pederson said he's "disgusted" and "angry," mostly at himself.

After Sunday's 37-31 loss, Pederson had said his team "self-destructed" and were a "long shot" to make the playoffs after falling to 5-7. On Monday, in a radio interview with 94WIP in Philadelphia, he put the blame for the loss on himself.

"I'm disgusted, I'm mad, I'm angry and I'm probably more so mad at myself," he said. "... Our discipline, our consistency, the lack of that that showed up in this football game, that's on me. That's on me. And that's why I'm disappointed. I felt like and I think most people felt like we were the better football team."

However, Pederson admitted that the Dolphins played harder than the Eagles did.

"That's why I'm disappointed in that. They wanted this a little more than we did and they made the plays and we didn't," he said, also crediting the Dolphins' staff for how well coached the Miami team is.

The Eagles committed 10 penalties for 91 yards in the loss, which Pederson said Monday was "unacceptable."

"Having watched (the tape) again this morning, it's not who we are, it's not who I am as a coach, it's not how we teach things. It starts with me and I have to fix things this week heading into the Giants game."

The Eagles, who now have lost three straight games, host the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys still lead the division despite having a .500 record (6-6).