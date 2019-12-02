TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after the Arizona Cardinals had their worst defensive performance of the season, they released starting cornerback Tramaine Brock on Monday.

Brock was signed on April 2 to a one-year contract. He started seven of the 10 games he was active for.

Brock had eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which Jared Goff passed for 424 yards.

He finished his time in Arizona with 37 tackles, two pass breakups, one batted pass and one dropped interception.

Arizona also released Zach Zenner, who was inactive the last two games after signing with the Cardinals on Oct. 23. He had two catches for minus-3 yards and one catch for 13 yards with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-8-1 and host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.