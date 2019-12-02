The New England Patriots waived kicker Kai Forbath on Monday, three days after he was signed to replace Nick Folk, who had an appendectomy last week.

Forbath missed an extra point Sunday night in the Patriots' loss to the Houston Texans, and he also made a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal and one extra-point attempt.

Folk still had a locker set up in the Patriots facility after his release, and the expectation was that he could return to the team later in the season.

Kai Forbath watches his errant extra point attempt during the Sunday night's loss. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

Forbath was the fourth kicker the Patriots used this season.

Stephen Gostkowski, who was in his 14th season with the Patriots, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Oct. 2 and had surgery for a left hip injury.

The Patriots first signed Mike Nugent to take Gostkowski's place, but he was ineffective, missing 3 of 8 field goal attempts and one PAT in four games.

Nugent was released Oct. 29, and the Patriots brought in Folk, who connected on 7 of 9 field goals he attempted and made all three of his PATs.

The Patriots also claimed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.