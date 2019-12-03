OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed fullback-defensive tackle Patrick Ricard to a two-year extension Tuesday, keeping one of the NFL's most versatile players under contract through the 2021 season.

After going undrafted out of Maine, the player known as "Project Pat" for playing both sides of the ball has carved a unique niche in his third season.

Ricard, who would've been a restricted free agent after the season, is the first player in a decade to play over 100 snaps on offense and defense in the same season. He has participated in 231 snaps on offense, 127 snaps on defense and 78 snaps on special teams.

The last NFL player to accomplish this two-way feat was Mike Furrey, who played wide receiver and safety for the Cleveland Browns in 2009.

Ricard, 25, who leads all fullbacks in Pro Bowl voting, has been a key blocker for the NFL's top-rushing attack. He also has recorded nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

"I think we're at the point now where there's really no limit to how much we're going to use him," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week. "I think he's excelled enough at the fullback position. I mean, is there a better fullback in the league?"

This continues a strong trend by first-year general manager Eric DeCosta, who has said he wanted to make a stronger effort to sign players before they hit free agency. Ricard is the sixth player signed to an extension by the Ravens this offseason, joining cornerback Tavon Young, kicker Justin Tucker, guard Marshal Yanda, wide receiver Willie Snead and linebacker L.J. Fort.