          Chiefs bring back veteran RB Spencer Ware amid injuries

          7:16 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With injuries mounting at running back, the Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran Spencer Ware.

          Ware played for the Chiefs from 2015 through last season and led the team in rushing in 2016 with 921 yards.

          Injuries to Damien Williams (rib) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) left the Chiefs before Ware's signing with only LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson at running back. McCoy leads the Chiefs (8-4) in rushing with 410 yards while Thompson, in his first extended playing time of the season, led the team with 44 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.

          The Chiefs released recently signed wide receiver Gehrig Dieter.

