          XFL jerseys revealed: See uniforms and helmets for all eight teams

          play
          Luck: QB quality important to XFL's quality (1:15)

          XFL commissioner Oliver Luck breaks down the process of assigning quarterbacks to the league's teams in advance of the draft. (1:15)

          8:39 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The XFL on Tuesday night revealed the uniforms and helmet designs for all eight teams.

          The XFL's inaugural season begins Feb. 8, and each team will play five home and five away games until April 12, followed by one round of two playoff games April 18-19 and a championship game on April 26. Every XFL game in 2020 will be televised by either ABC, ESPN, Fox or FS1.

          The league held its draft in October, with former NFL quarterbacks Cardale Jones (DC) and Landry Jones (Dallas) headlining the rosters. Bob Stoops (Dallas), June Jones (Houston) and Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) are among the head coaches.

          Check out the full uniforms below:

          Los Angeles Wildcats

          Seattle Dragons

          St. Louis BattleHawks

          Tampa Bay Vipers

          Houston Roughnecks

          New York Guardians

          Dallas Renegades

          DC Defenders

