XFL jerseys revealed: See uniforms and helmets for all eight teams

The XFL on Tuesday night revealed the uniforms and helmet designs for all eight teams.
The XFL's inaugural season begins Feb. 8, and each team will play five home and five away games until April 12, followed by one round of two playoff games April 18-19 and a championship game on April 26. Every XFL game in 2020 will be televised by either ABC, ESPN, Fox or FS1.
The league held its draft in October, with former NFL quarterbacks Cardale Jones (DC) and Landry Jones (Dallas) headlining the rosters. Bob Stoops (Dallas), June Jones (Houston) and Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) are among the head coaches.
Check out the full uniforms below:
Los Angeles Wildcats
This is the @XFLWildcats' black, orange, red-and-rough, check-out-those-claw-marks uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LtctZ5Rkxo— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Seattle Dragons
The uniforms the Dragons will be wearing while we're #BreathingFire 🔥🐲this season. pic.twitter.com/mXPsRuYr6q— Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) December 4, 2019
St. Louis BattleHawks
THE WAIT IS OVER.— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) December 4, 2019
Introducing your St. Louis BattleHawks uniforms! 🔥🔥#ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/dH87nB8eEP
Tampa Bay Vipers
This is the @XFLVipers' venom-infused, snake-scale-green, ready-to-strike uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LBpGmmG6ON— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Houston Roughnecks
This is the @XFLRoughnecks' hard-hat silver, blue-collar navy and resilient red H-town-tough uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/azO1joB0oi— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
New York Guardians
⚪️ Sentries carved in stone, watching above the metropolis— New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) December 3, 2019
⚫️ Shielded streets standing guard over our city
🔴 The burning ambition of our everyday heroes
These are our uniforms for our #OnDuty family pic.twitter.com/fDYjkx8TPQ
Dallas Renegades
Together We Ride #RaisingHell 🔥 #ThisIsTheXFL pic.twitter.com/uCTT6BbsaB— Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) December 3, 2019
DC Defenders
Ready for battle.#DefendTheDMV🛡 pic.twitter.com/UPysPBEUOv— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) December 3, 2019