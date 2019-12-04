XFL jerseys revealed: See uniforms and helmets for all eight teams

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck breaks down the process of assigning quarterbacks to the league's teams in advance of the draft. (1:15)

The XFL on Tuesday night revealed the uniforms and helmet designs for all eight teams.

The XFL's inaugural season begins Feb. 8, and each team will play five home and five away games until April 12, followed by one round of two playoff games April 18-19 and a championship game on April 26. Every XFL game in 2020 will be televised by either ABC, ESPN, Fox or FS1.

The league held its draft in October, with former NFL quarterbacks Cardale Jones (DC) and Landry Jones (Dallas) headlining the rosters. Bob Stoops (Dallas), June Jones (Houston) and Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) are among the head coaches.

Check out the full uniforms below:

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

The uniforms the Dragons will be wearing while we're #BreathingFire 🔥🐲this season. pic.twitter.com/mXPsRuYr6q — Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) December 4, 2019

St. Louis BattleHawks

THE WAIT IS OVER.



Introducing your St. Louis BattleHawks uniforms! 🔥🔥#ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/dH87nB8eEP — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) December 4, 2019

Tampa Bay Vipers

Houston Roughnecks

New York Guardians

⚪️ Sentries carved in stone, watching above the metropolis



⚫️ Shielded streets standing guard over our city



🔴 The burning ambition of our everyday heroes



These are our uniforms for our #OnDuty family pic.twitter.com/fDYjkx8TPQ — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) December 3, 2019

Dallas Renegades

DC Defenders