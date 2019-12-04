EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Eli Manning's career with the New York Giants isn't going to end with him sitting on the bench for the final 14 games of the season.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is "very likely" to start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles with rookie Daniel Jones dealing with a "moderate high ankle sprain," coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday.

Jones, who played through the injury during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, was in a boot and didn't practice Wednesday.

Shurmur compared Jones' injury to the high ankle sprain that sidelined Saquon Barkley for three games over four weeks. While the coach said Jones' injury is slightly less severe, it could put the remainder of Jones' rookie season in jeopardy.

Jones, who supplanted Manning as the Giants' starter after two games, has thrown 18 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions and 10 lost fumbles this season. This could've been the week that the first-round pick finally had all his top weapons available, as there is a realistic chance that tight end Evan Engram (foot) and Golden Tate (concussion) will return on Monday night.

Manning returns to the lineup with the Giants on an eight-game losing streak. It will be his first start since mid-September after being the team's starter for the better part of 15 seasons.

Case of the Big Blues Eli Manning, who "very likely" will start vs. the Eagles on Monday Night Football, has not fared well in his last 10 starts vs. Philadelphia. vs. Eagles Last 10 W-L 1-9<< TD-Int 16-13 Total QBR 42.5 >> Lost last 5 starts

-- ESPN Stats & Information

Manning, whose last victory as a starter came exactly one year to the date of Monday's game, completed 63% of his passes this season with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones injured the ankle during a quarterback sneak on fourth down during the second quarter. He was seen wincing on the ground after a Packers player fell on his leg. He had the ankle checked and taped on the sideline before returning to the game, and he claimed to be "fine" on Monday.

"Yeah, I think I'll be able to practice," Jones said at the time. "It's sore, but that's kind of typical the day after a game. I think I'll be good to go."

As the discomfort persisted, Jones was sent for an MRI, which revealed the high ankle sprain.