BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown a pass since Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, when he suffered a contusion to his throwing hand.

Mayfield, however, said he plans to practice Thursday and is confident he'll play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Mama didn't raise a wuss," he said.

Mayfield was injured just before halftime when his throwing hand collided into the facemask of Pittsburgh pass rusher Bud Dupree. He exited for the locker room early to go get X-rays, which came back negative, allowing Mayfield to finish the game wearing a glove.

"It could've been pretty bad," Mayfield said. "Pretty fortunate."

While Mayfield has been limited, the Browns did get back left tackle Greg Robinson, who cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice Wednesday. Robinson was sidelined from Cleveland's loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday after showing up to the Browns practice facility with concussion symptoms last week.