Best kicks: NFL players show off My Cause My Cleats shoes

"I'm probably gonna run faster than I ever have with these on," said Bucs linebacker Devin White, who is honoring his late horse Daisy Mae with his cleats this week. "I miss my girl. I'm probably gonna have a really great game this week. I know it. I feel (0:29)

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, there was only one option when it came to choosing a cause to promote for the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which takes place this Sunday -- animal hydration awareness. His beloved horse, Daisy Mae, whom he famously rode onto LSU's campus for a class presentation his final semester, passed away just before training camp in July due to severe dehydration. She was pregnant and taking a medication that made her susceptible to overheating.

"That was one of the worst things that ever happened to me in my life. We had such a strong bond," said White, who encourages those with animals to be extra vigilant when it comes to monitoring their hydration, particularly in the summer months, in warmer climates and in the midst of record heat waves like the one that swept through the country in July. "I miss my girl. I'm [going to] have a really great game this week. I know it. I feel it. ... I'm probably gonna [run] faster than I've ever ran. ... Daisy [was] fast. I've got the 'Daisies' on my feet."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, and mustache aficionado, Gardner Minshew II is continuing Movember. Movember is an organization that encourages men to grow mustaches to bring awareness to prostate and testicular cancer as well as mental health and suicide awareness.

So, naturally, Minshew's cleats feature a handlebar mustache.

White is among the 900 NFL players league-wide who will promote charities and causes of their choice with the cleats they wear. Here's a look at the others:

Deshaun Watson's cleats for Sunday feature his foundation, which he started this year. pic.twitter.com/dAa8YQM79Y — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) December 4, 2019

We did a photo shoot with PUPPIES! 😍 #MyCauseMyCleats



Learn more about @RealLoganRyan's Animal Rescue Foundation and his cleats. 🐶 » https://t.co/KKhLFjQwfQ pic.twitter.com/Kq7VIwRMd1 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 4, 2019

When #NFL @lions guard @kennywiggins60 learned his son would be born with a #cleft, he decided to support an organization helping children with cleft around the world. Check out Kenny's #MyCauseMyCleats design and learn more about his story https://t.co/1z3z6vbOVI. pic.twitter.com/UFNoi9aYyr — Operation Smile (@operationsmile) December 4, 2019

.@CamHeyward on #MyCauseMyCleats:



"I am wearing them to honor all of those impacted by the Tree of Life shooting that happened last year.

More: https://t.co/9ZZV0kOm60@97HeywardHouse pic.twitter.com/bhvkd8Q0qJ — Cameron Heyward Fans (@camheywardfans) December 3, 2019

It's unboxing day and I'm so proud to be the first NFL player to wear custom cleats with @3m patented reflective film. These cleats and 3M Open's donation is about more than football and represents the power of partnership and community. #mycausemycleats #3M #3MOpen #partnership pic.twitter.com/Dpe0GeVR8h — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 3, 2019

On Sunday, #Titans LB Jayon Brown will wear cleats featuring some familiar cartoon characters to promote the YMCA's YCAP program. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/Sj2QZnTzK5 — Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) December 3, 2019