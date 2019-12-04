        <
          Best kicks: NFL players show off My Cause My Cleats shoes

          4:06 PM ET

          For Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, there was only one option when it came to choosing a cause to promote for the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which takes place this Sunday -- animal hydration awareness. His beloved horse, Daisy Mae, whom he famously rode onto LSU's campus for a class presentation his final semester, passed away just before training camp in July due to severe dehydration. She was pregnant and taking a medication that made her susceptible to overheating.

          "That was one of the worst things that ever happened to me in my life. We had such a strong bond," said White, who encourages those with animals to be extra vigilant when it comes to monitoring their hydration, particularly in the summer months, in warmer climates and in the midst of record heat waves like the one that swept through the country in July. "I miss my girl. I'm [going to] have a really great game this week. I know it. I feel it. ... I'm probably gonna [run] faster than I've ever ran. ... Daisy [was] fast. I've got the 'Daisies' on my feet."

          Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, and mustache aficionado, Gardner Minshew II is continuing Movember. Movember is an organization that encourages men to grow mustaches to bring awareness to prostate and testicular cancer as well as mental health and suicide awareness.

          So, naturally, Minshew's cleats feature a handlebar mustache.

          White is among the 900 NFL players league-wide who will promote charities and causes of their choice with the cleats they wear. Here's a look at the others:

