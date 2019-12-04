Best kicks: NFL players show off My Cause My Cleats shoes

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White, there was only one option when it came to choosing a cause to promote for the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which takes place this Sunday -- animal hydration awareness. His beloved horse, Daisy Mae, whom he famously rode onto LSU's campus for a class presentation his final semester, passed away just before training camp in July due to severe dehydration. She was pregnant and taking a medication that made her susceptible to overheating.
"That was one of the worst things that ever happened to me in my life. We had such a strong bond," said White, who encourages those with animals to be extra vigilant when it comes to monitoring their hydration, particularly in the summer months, in warmer climates and in the midst of record heat waves like the one that swept through the country in July. "I miss my girl. I'm [going to] have a really great game this week. I know it. I feel it. ... I'm probably gonna [run] faster than I've ever ran. ... Daisy [was] fast. I've got the 'Daisies' on my feet."
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, and mustache aficionado, Gardner Minshew II is continuing Movember. Movember is an organization that encourages men to grow mustaches to bring awareness to prostate and testicular cancer as well as mental health and suicide awareness.
So, naturally, Minshew's cleats feature a handlebar mustache.
White is among the 900 NFL players league-wide who will promote charities and causes of their choice with the cleats they wear. Here's a look at the others:
My cleats. OUR Cause.#BoilerUp @TheVFoundation #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/KckBJDbkGg— David Blough (@david_blough10) December 3, 2019
Deshaun Watson's cleats for Sunday feature his foundation, which he started this year. pic.twitter.com/dAa8YQM79Y— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) December 4, 2019
I'd like to dedicate my first #mycausemycleats To raise the awareness on Autism, specifically to support one of my baby brothers which displays symptoms of Asperger's Syndrome! Extremely proud of my lil mans and for the personal growth I've observed over the years. Glad I could serve as a role model for em🙏🏾💯 A developmental disorder affecting ability to effectively socialize and communicate. Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum, with generally higher functioning.
When #NFL @lions guard @kennywiggins60 learned his son would be born with a #cleft, he decided to support an organization helping children with cleft around the world. Check out Kenny's #MyCauseMyCleats design and learn more about his story https://t.co/1z3z6vbOVI. pic.twitter.com/UFNoi9aYyr— Operation Smile (@operationsmile) December 4, 2019
"I am wearing them to honor all of those impacted by the Tree of Life shooting that happened last year.
It's unboxing day and I'm so proud to be the first NFL player to wear custom cleats with @3m patented reflective film. These cleats and 3M Open's donation is about more than football and represents the power of partnership and community. #mycausemycleats #3M #3MOpen #partnership pic.twitter.com/Dpe0GeVR8h— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 3, 2019
This year's #MyCauseMyCleats is near to my heart. I am honored to be working with @FoodAllergy. FARE is the largest private funded organization of food allergy research working on behalf of the 32 million Americans with food allergies, including my daughter Eden.— Dennis Kelly (@DennisKelly67) December 4, 2019
Operation Underground Railroad is an organization dedicated to rescuing and recovering children from sex trafficking. This year alone, O.U.R. (@ourrescue) has saved 1,682 victims and arrested 848 traffickers. It is numbing to think about, which is why I am grateful for the profound difference O.U.R. is making in so many innocent lives. I am proud to wear cleats this week representing O.U.R. to raise awareness for a cause I'm passionate about. For more information or to join me in this cause, follow the link in my bio. #MyCauseMyCleats #LetFreedomRing #GoSaints⚜️