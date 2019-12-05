Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, police have confirmed.

In addition, Woods was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Woods was found with over 2 ounces of but less than 4 ounces of marijuana.

He is the second Cowboys player to be arrested for possession of marijuana in the past two months. Defensive lineman Daniel Ross, who has been on injured reserve all season following shoulder surgery, was also arrested in early November for the marijuana charge and for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Woods will miss his second straight game Thursday night against the Chicago Bears because of a sprained knee suffered against the New England Patriots. It will be the fifth game he has missed this season because of injury.