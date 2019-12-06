Victor Cruz expects Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to be too much for the Patriots defense on Sunday. (1:33)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice Thursday with the team listing him with toe and right elbow injuries, which he addressed with humor.

"That might be the first time my toe's ever been on the injury report. You know us Patriots. We're pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well," Brady said with a laugh Thursday night in his weekly interview with Westwood One Sports.

Of his elbow, he joked, "Isn't there some HIPAA violation or something like that, when I start talking about all my injuries? I'm doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I'll take it. I'll take anything if I'm still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I'm feeling really good, really positive about this week. We have a really great challenge ahead of us."

Brady and the Patriots (10-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday.

"It is going to be a very, very tough game. Hopefully we can go out there and play with the fire and energy we have, and go out there and have a great performance," said Brady, who acknowledged that his voice was still recovering from Sunday night's road loss to the Houston Texans.

With No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler (illness) also limited in practice Thursday, rookie Jarrett Stidham was the only Patriots quarterback to practice in full. Brady, 42, had been a full participant in practice Wednesday.

One other issue for the Patriots to potentially resolve before kickoff is solidifying their kicker position. In an unusual situation, the team has practiced the past two days without a kicker on the roster.

Veteran Nick Folk, who kicked in three games for the Patriots before he was waived last week with a non-football injury designation (appendix), is a top candidate to fill the role once medically cleared. Kai Forbath, who replaced Folk in Sunday's loss to the Texans and was released Monday, could also be re-signed.