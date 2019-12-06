        <
          Source: Browns expect to activate tight end David Njoku for Bengals game

          1:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Cleveland Browns are expected to activate tight end David Njoku for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

          "They told me, that's the plan," Njoku said, when asked about the report.

          Njoku has not played since suffering a wrist injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 20 and was nearing the 21-day deadline to be activiated to the roster.

          Before the injury, Njoku had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.

          He caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores in 2018.

