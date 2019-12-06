KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday's game against the New England Patriots without two of their top three running backs after ruling Damien Williams out because of a rib injury.

The Chiefs earlier in the week placed Darrel Williams on the injured reserve list because of a hamstring injury.

The injuries leave the Chiefs at running back with LeSean McCoy, rookie Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware. McCoy leads the Chiefs in rushing with 410 yards. Thompson received his first extended playing time in last week's game against the Raiders. Ware played for the Chiefs from 2015 through last season and led the team in rushing in 2016 but signed only this week.

"They all practiced and took the rotation in there,'' coach Andy Reid said. "I'd tell you we're comfortable with any of them playing.''

While McCoy is the only one of the three available backs to have played a significant role all season, the Chiefs have been hesitant to give him a heavy workload. McCoy hasn't had more than 12 carries in a game all season and has just 15 total in the past four games. He was even a healthy scratch in a Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Thompson carried 11 times for 44 yards and a touchdown, all on one drive in the fourth quarter, last week. Otherwise, he has just three carries all season.

Reid indicated the Chiefs might use Ware even though he didn't practice with them until Wednesday.

"The retention part wasn't really a big deal,'' Reid said. "He picked up right where he left off.

"One of the reasons that you bring him back is just the production from when he was here before. He knows the offense. He doesn't have to go through that whole thing. It looks like he is in pretty good shape. He hasn't played football, but he's in pretty good shape . . . He's not going to be your starter and go out and play every down. That's not what he's doing.''