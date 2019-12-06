        <
          Raiders starting RT Trent Brown ruled out vs. Titans

          3:55 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been ruled out of the team's game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

          Brown, who signed the richest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history this past offseason at $66 million over four years with $36.75 million in guarantees, suffered a pectoral injury in last week's loss at Kansas City. He had also been dealing with a knee injury.

          "He's had several injuries this year" said Raiders coach Jon Gruden, "and he's just not ready to go right now."

          Brandon Parker will start in place of Brown, with David Sharpe backing him up. Gruden would not say if the injury would keep Brown out longer than this week. "We're going to miss Trent, obviously, but it's a good opportunity for Brandon," Gruden said.

          Also, rookie running back Josh Jacobs is questionable to play against the Titans as he continues to deal with what he said is a fractured right shoulder.

