The New England Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk, the team announced on Saturday.

The move was expected after the Patriots waived Kai Forbath on Monday and were left with no kickers on the roster.

Forbath was signed to replace Folk, who had an appendectomy last week. In Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, Forbath went 1-for-2 on extra points and made a 23-yarder on his only field goal attempt.

Folk, who was released after having the procedure, had a locker still set up in the Patriots' facility, and the expectation was that he could return to the team later in the season. The 12th-year player has made 7 of 9 field goals (77.8%) in three games for the Patriots and is 3-for-3 on extra point attempts.

Editor's Picks Chiefs know legacies are built by beating the Patriots

Forbath was New England's fourth kicker of the season. Stephen Gostkowski, who was in his 14th season with the Patriots, was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Oct. 2 and had surgery for a left hip injury.

The Patriots first signed Mike Nugent to take Gostkowski's place, but he was ineffective, missing 3 of 8 field goal attempts and one PAT in four games. Nugent was released Oct. 29 and the Patriots brought in Folk.

New England waived defensive tackle Albert Huggins to make room to sign Folk.