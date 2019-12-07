Victor Cruz is a firm believer that Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to provide a spark for the Dolphins in a win over the Jets. (1:14)

The New York Jets' disappointing season took another bad turn Saturday, as they ruled out running back Le'Veon Bell for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bell became ill this week, the team said, and he didn't practice Thursday and Friday, when he was listed as questionable. Coach Adam Gase didn't give any specifics as to the nature of the illness.

"He's sick, probably the same thing that is going around a lot of these other teams," Gase said. "[The] biggest thing was getting him checked out and then get him out of the building so nobody else gets sick."

The Jets (4-8) will lean on backups Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery, with Powell to get most of the carries. They also have Josh Adams on the roster.

This will be Bell's first missed game with the Jets. He had been durable, if not productive. Statistically, this has been the worst season of his career, as he's rushed for only 589 yards, three touchdowns and a career-low 3.2 average.

Last week was particularly frustrating for Bell, who had only 10 carries in a 22-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in free agency. He drew interest at the trading deadline, and there's a chance the Jets could move him in the offseason.