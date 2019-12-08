Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect the Seahawks to have no issues against the Rams on Sunday night. (0:57)

Anyone who enjoyed ESPN's Joe Tessitore referring to Seattle's DK Metcalf as "Decaf Metcalf" can now drink it as well.

A Georgia-based coffee company, Volcanica Coffee, partnered last week with Metcalf to begin selling 16-ounce bags of "Decaf Metcalf" coffee on the company's website.

Tessitore has blessed the deal, with he and Metcalf making sure that part of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of their choice.

Metcalf is donating part of the proceeds to Prison Fellowship, which helps prisoners, former prisoners and their families and is a leading advocate for justice reform. It is the same organization for which he is wearing his My Cause My Cleats on Sunday.

Tessitore is donating part of the proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Both charities will have their company logos appear on the back of the coffee bags.

While Metcalf prepared for the Seahawks' big NFC West game Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Rams, Volcanica went to work to rush out its new product.

The company already has designed packaging for Decaf Metcalf and believes it can sell thousands of units, according to one company official.

Metcalf himself loves the idea of having his own coffee, and it doesn't hurt to have a financial stake in it as well.